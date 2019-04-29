Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Director General Health Dr Masood Ahmed Solangi following directives of Health and Population Welfare Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, issued precautions for expected heat-wave in Karachi.

A heatwave is likely to grip Karachi starting in the upcoming week between May 1 and 3. Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) stated that during the first three days of May, maximum temperatures during the day will range from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius, and wind flows will be from the north/northwest.

The Met Office also called on all stakeholders to take precautionary measures and remain updated on the situation.

Taking precautions, Solangi has asked Director Health Services Karachi and all DHOs of Karachi Division to implement day and night emergency in all hospitals and health facilities and not to allow any leave to medical and paramedical staff from 1st May to 3rd May.

The directives were also issued to increase medical and paramedical staff where needed most. The DG health also directed for the establishment of special wards having the availability of air-condition, ice, generators, water supply and necessary medicines to cope with all sort of emergency.

He further asked to ensure provision of well equipped ambulance service and conduct health awareness campaign to create awareness on the issue. “It is a matter of human lives, so special care must be taken in this regard and no lethargic attitude will be tolerated in this regard”, he concluded.