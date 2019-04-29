Share:

Punjab government on Monday has successfully held first test run of Orange Line Train in Lahore.

According to details, the train was run from Dera Gujran to Ali Town at the speed of 10 kilometer per hour to test the whole track and the efficiency of the vehicle.

In May 2014, Punjab government had signed a project with Chairman of the Chinese National Development Reforms Commission regarding construction of an Orange Line Train in Lahore so that the metropolis will depict a melange of the traditional and the modern.

The train route will be 27.1 kilometer long, spread from Ali Town to Thokar Niaz Baig, from Multan Road to Scheme Mor, Chowburji, MAO College, Mall Road, Laxmi Chowk and Railway Station, from Garhi Shahu Bridge to GT Road and UET and from Pakistan Mint to Dera Gojran.

The Orange Line Train is said to be the common man’s ride that will move through places where people with low income and living standards are spending lives.

The original deadline for the project was December 25, 2017.