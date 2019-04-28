Share:

Maya Jama wants James Bond gig

LOS ANGELES - Maya Jama wants to star in a James Bond movie.

The 24-year-old presenter would love to follow in the footsteps of her idol Halle Berry - who played Giacinta ‘Jinx’ Johnson in ‘Die Another Day’ - by landing a high-profile role in the spy franchise, which currently features Daniel Craig as 007.

Asked what sort of movie she’d like to be in, she said: ‘’James Bond. I want to be a Bond girl. Someone who is jokes.

‘’I love Halle Berry. I was totally obsessed with her as a child. She made me like short hair.’’

The BBC Radio DJ - who is in a relationship with grime star Stormzy - joked she’s planning ‘’world domination’’ as she’s also got other big plans for the future.

Asked what’s next for her this year, she quipped: ‘’World domination. And having my own line of face masks - watch this space.’’

Maya has been targeted by trolls because of her honest social media posts but she’s learned to just ignore their cruel comments.

Megan Fox dismisses divorce case

LOS ANGELES - Megan Fox has officially dismissed her divorce case.

The 32-year-old actress filed for a divorce from husband Brian Austin Green four years ago, but after the pair - who have Noah, six, Bodhi, five, and Journey, two, together - reconciled just one year later, Megan has finally dismissed her case in favour of staying married to the actor.

According to The Blast, the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ star filed documents in Los Angeles on Thursday to terminate the divorce proceedings.

Megan previously filed for divorce on August 21 2015 after five years of marriage to the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star, but reconciled with him in 2016 when they announced they would be welcoming their third child, Journey.

Meanwhile, in 2017, Brian - who also has 17-year-old son Kassius from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil - admitted marriage was a lot of ‘’work’’.

He said: ‘’Marriage is hard. It’s work, I think for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and we’ve been together for a long time, it’s - you just take it day by day.