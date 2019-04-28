Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Development Authority on directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi/Director General RDA Joudat Ayaz sent cases of 3 illegal housing schemes, Khanial Homes, Green Oaks and Agro Farms, to the court of Assistant Commissioner City.

According to a spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Directorate of the RDA is regularly conducting operations against illegal housing schemes and taking action against rules violators in accordance with the law.

The MP&TE found that the 3 housing schemes were illegally involved in sale and purchase of their plots without obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the RDA.

On the instructions of Director MP&TE Ali Imran, a special team under supervision of Assistant Director Planning RDA Samiullah Niazi visited the sites of the projects and issued tickets to the administration of the housing schemes and sent the cases to the court of AC City for further action.

The RDA has advised the citizens not to invest in illegal projects, he added.