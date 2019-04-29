Share:

Bucharest - In contrast to most EU countries, there’s hope in Romania for at least one positive side-effect from Brexit -- health workers returning from the UK or not leaving home, which could alleviate the crippling labour shortage in the country’s hospitals.

“I thought I would be more useful in Romania,” says 37-year-old neurosurgeon Horatiu Ioani, who left Britain two years ago as the torturous process of leaving the EU was still in its early days.

He had worked in British hospitals for eight years and since returning to Romania has been performing complex operations at Bucharest’s Colentina hospital.

Ioani tells AFP that among his younger colleagues “discussions about leaving are less frequent than before”.

“Lots of people from my generation have decided to come back to Romania,” says the 23-year-old, adding that many see signs of improving career prospects at home.