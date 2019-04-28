Share:

LAHORE-Very rarely do audiences encounter a character so deep and composite that makes them feel deeply rooted to it. In a montage of television dramas on air, one show and one particular character that has everyone in the country hypnotized is Sajal Aly’s character chammi from Aangan.

Breaking loose from the emblematic typecast of timorous and introverted girls, Chammi is a force to be reckoned with, as she is both determined and ambitious.

Aangan is a period play and it depicts a time in India around the 1918’s. Chammi is shown to be confident enough to go after what her heart desires while still maintaining the boundaries that she has set for herself. Not only is she confident enough to say what’s on her mind but also she is profoundly complex and fights her own demons deep down.

Without a doubt Sajal Aly has done complete justice in bringing this character to life.

Her wit, her charm and subtle sarcasm depict the perceptions of what a fine actress she is. Creating all sorts of vibrancy, Sajal Aly’s character Chammi is a philosophical synthesis of energetic and jubilant. There are so many layers to her character and Sajal portrays each one with authentic finesse. From a very early age Sajal’s character has learnt how to fight for her self. Chammi is very vocal about her feelings and Sajal Aly injects the seamless expanse of rare sentiments and beliefs into this incredible character that eventually makes it so much more real. Chammi’s attitude at times might be brash but her inspirational jocularity and sarcasm make it a true treat for everyone to watch. Sajal’s character shows deepness that is abundant. She is the first one to stand up and help her loved ones when needed but she is also someone who will not tolerate any injustice that goes against her credence. Every layer that we see to Chammi decodes the accurate métier that this character has despite belonging to a damaged past.

Knocking every point of a true perfectionist, Sajal Aly has crafted unconditional magic with her character in Aangan.