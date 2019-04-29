Share:

KARACHI - Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Faroq Sattar on Sunday said that the MQM-P’s public gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah failed as the party’s house is not in order and divided.

Addressing a press conference here at Karachi Press Club along with Kamran Tessori and others, Sattar said that failure of the gathering was due to the failed policies of incumbent party leadership and rampant corruption in the party ranks.

“Is this the show you carry out with spending millions and having two ministries and an entire local bodies’ setup in two biggest cities of the province,” he asked and termed the gathering ‘Jalsi’.

He further claimed that the local bodies’ employees were threatened with dire consequences over absence from the public gathering but even the attendance was extraordinarily low. “It happened because the activists were missing from the show,” claimed Sattar.

The former convener of the MQM-P Sattar said that he was only removed from the party in the name of discipline when he raised the issue of corruption in the party.

He further claimed that deliberate attempts are being made by the party incumbent leadership to hold a gathering without any political campaigning in the city in order to give away mandate of MQM to other party in the city.

Why important announcement for an administrative unit in Sindh province was made without bringing the house in order and eliminating differences within the party,” he asked.

He said that its time that MQM-P’s leadership should be made accountable for what it had given to the people of the urban centres of the province after having ministries in federal government and mayors in Karachi and Hyderabad.

He further claimed that when he was part of MQM-P and party passed through difficult time of disassociating itself from London setup, they were jointly able to hold successful public gatherings at Liaquatabad Bridge and Tanki ground in the same area.

“During Karachi operation, it was difficult for MQM-P to maintain its entity in future politics but due to his untiring efforts, it became possible,” he claimed and added despite his efforts, 40-year association with the party and acceptability as leader among different quarters, he was removed from party in the name of discipline.

He further announced to form a Muttahida Qaumi Forum and invited the estranged leaders and activists of MQM-P, leadership and activists of PSP to join hands for a struggle for formation of an administrative unit in the name of South Sindh province.

“It will not be a Mohajir province instead will comprise of urban centres comprising of all ethnicities,” he said while shedding light on the dynamics of the new province.

He said that the new province was need of the hour as the feudal lords and their accomplices had created an artificial majority in the province and suppressed the middle class and poor.

He also announced to hold a public gathering in the city after Eidul Fitr.

On the occasion, Kamran Tessori, who was the bone of contention between the Farooq Sattar and incumbent MQM-P leadership, announced “coming into Sattar’s fold once again.”

“I remained disassociated for past year as people thought my presence had created divisions within party,” he said and added the Saturday gathering proved that it was not him but the current leadership of MQM-P from which the activists are annoyed with.

He further said that ideological activists of the party would ask Farooq Sattar after Eid to allow them to remove the occupation of Bahadurabad office from the incumbent party leaders.