Share:

US - Widely-used food preservative to inhibit the growth of mold could be contributing to increasing rates of obesity and diabetes, a new study published by Israeli and American researchers has revealed.

Today, diabetes affects more than 400 million adults worldwide, and the figure is expected to soar to more than 640 million by 2040. Growing attention is being paid to external factors such as diet and the environment to explain the increase.

The joint study – conducted by researchers at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer, Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston – examined the effect of propionate, a food preservative used to extend the life of baked goods by inhibiting the growth of mold.

When the researchers administered propionate to mice, they discovered that it set off a chain reaction resulting in a hormonal surge, producing more glucose and ultimately hyperglycemia, a defining characteristic of diabetes. When researchers gave the mice an equal amount of propionate to that used in a serving of food, the mice gained weight and developed a resistance to insulin. Researchers then conducted a double-blind placebo-controlled study on 14 people in good health.