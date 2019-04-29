Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that people of South Punjab were ignored and fooled in the name of development in the past. However, now it is time to change the fate of underprivileged areas. He said that he has an eye on every development project of these areas and he himself will monitor their progress.

The CM expressed these views while talking to ministers, members of assembly, officer bearers of PTI and workers at Barthi. He said that establishment of Institute of Cardiology at Dera Ghazi Khan will share the load of patients in the hospitals of Multan and Lahore. Past rulers haven’t started another hospital in whole 8 years but we have initiated another hospital in the 7th month.

He further added that economic activities will be generated in areas like Taunsa after laying roads there which will ultimately bring happiness for people likewise increasing seats in all medical colleges of Punjab will facilitate students.

The chief minister said that they are serving people without any vested interest and in contrary to past, development projects are being devised after consultation with the elected members.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought report of the murder of six people from Inspector General of Police over the dispute of motorbike in the area of Rajanpur. He directed to take strict legal action against the culprits. The CM directed that the criminals should be arrested at earliest and families of those who passed away in this fatal incident should be provided with justice.