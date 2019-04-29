Share:

LAHORE : Special lane designated for motorcycles, auto-rickshaws, buses and slow-moving vehicles in the provincial capital to improve traffic flow. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has decided initially to launch the project at Faisal Chowk and The Mall, said a spokesperson for PSCA, here on Sunday. The project is being launched to improve traffic system in the city on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Such lanes would help to reduce the number of accidents and this project would be a step towards introducing traffic reforms in the city, he added. Initially, the Green Lane pilot project was being started from Faisal Chowk and The Mall road and extended to Canal Road, in which small vehicles would be bound to ply the left lane on these roads. A spokesperson said that PSCA and Lahore City Traffic Police would work together to ensure the lane discipline in the city.