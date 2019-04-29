Share:

Pakistan and China yesterday signed an agreement for the expansion and reconstruction of existing Karachi-Lahore Peshawar (ML-1) railway track. In a statement, Sh Rashid said it is a great day in history of Pakistan Railways as he said that under this project a double track from Peshawar to Karachi will be laid. According to the project details available on CPEC website, the entire track of 1,872 kms would be doubled and a computerised signalling and control system would be installed. The speed of passenger trains would be raised from the existing range of 65-110km/h to 160 km/h. However, the freight trains would operate at 120 km/h.