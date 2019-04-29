Share:

LAHORE (PR) A private-sector initiative of companies led by the SQF with collaboration and support of the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) officially presented and put into operation a new instrument for quality assurance in the installation of Solar PV systems in the country. The Pakistani SQP was launched in a festive ceremony with around 80 high-ranking guests from business, public sector and civil society today. Solar companies who are committed to quality can now participate in the scheme at www.solarqualitypassport.pk.