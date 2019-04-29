Share:

The Punjab government, despite of having limited resources is spending billions of rupees on provision of basic facilities while steps are being taken to make the process of accountability of different departments better.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Bokhari said this while addressing a press conference in Attock. He said that approval for Mother and Child Care Hospital in Attock has been given for which an amount of Rs3750 million has been allocated, while DHQ Hospital Attock is being upgraded and an extension of 125 beds is being made in it.

He said that Attock district had been given the status of model district in health sector for which Rs700 million are being spent and now all the basic health units across the district will remain open around the clock.

Bokhari said that health will be given to one lakh families of Attock district while a technical university and nursing college will also be built while establishment of medical college is on the cards. He said that Sanjwal Road, Bolianwal to Gharsheen Road and Sheenbagh to Teen Meela Roads will also be built to divert the rush of traffic while for smooth flow of traffic, 140 traffic wardens will be deployed.

To another question, he said that the problems of Comsats University students will be solved and a Regional Campus of Allama Iqbal University will be established having all facilities.

While talking about Public Accounts Committee Punjab, Bokhari said that at present 125000 audit paras pertaining to different departments were lying pending and to clear these audit paras, steps are being taken.