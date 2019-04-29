Share:

PESHAWAR - International golfer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Senior Tech Taimur Naseer created a new Pakistan record of hitting 13 under 59 over 18 holes on the opening day of the Inter-Services Golf Championship, which got underway here at 6666-yard PAF Golf Course on Sunday.

Taimur Naseer carded seven under 29 at front nine holes and six under 30 at back nine by completing a record breaking 13 under 59 over 18 holes. Taimur made seven birdies at front nine at hole no 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9 and similarly after five consecutive birdies at front nine holes, he also made birdies at six more birdies at 12, 14, 17 and 18.

Taimur broke Pakistan record of Ahmad Baig, who created it by hitting 12 under par 60 while playing at Royal Palm Lahore. Besides this, Taimur also succeeded in breaking another record of 11 under par 61 created by international golfer Shabbir Iqbal while playing at PAF Golf Course Peshawar.