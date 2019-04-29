Share:

CHINA - Thousands of people protested in Hong Kong over a proposed law change that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Officials say they need to amend the law before July so that they can extradite a murder suspect to Taiwan.

Demonstrators - some marching with umbrellas - fear Beijing is trying to exert more power over the territory. Police estimate that about 22,000 people took part, while organisers say this figure was closer to 130,000.

Hong Kong has a separate legal system to mainland China, thanks to “one country, two systems”.