RAJANPUR : The death toll reached to seven in the clash occurred between two tribes in Rojhan Mazari area of Rajanpur on Saturday night.

According to police, the clash occurred following an incident of alleged motorcycle dacoity by unknown outlaws from a youth of Dulani tribe, which led to the clash between Dulani and Bannu tribes.

The dead were identified as Abdul Malik, Abdul Kareem, Shahbaz, Shakoor, Qutub, Nazar and Bahadar.

Meanwhile, DPO Rajapur Haroon-ur-Rasheed said there was a land dispute between the two groups. However, the incident started over allegation of snatching motorcycle.