Ankara (AA) Turkish fighter jets hit PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The Defense Ministry said on Twitter that the air operation in the regions of Haftanin destroyed weapon emplacements, shelters and ammunition depots used by PKK terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.