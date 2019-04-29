Share:

SIALKOT : Two criminals were killed in firing of cohorts while two others managed to escape after exchange of fire with police here on Sunday. The police chased the fleeing criminals and an encounter took place at Head Marala Road in Sialkot. Two criminals were killed in firing of their own accomplices while two managed to escape leaving behind bodies of their cohorts. Arms were recovered from possession of killed criminals and their bodies were shifted to mortuary of local hospital for postmortem.