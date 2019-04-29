Share:

Two including wife and son of former minister for education Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman died while three others were injured when a car overturned on Monday.

According to details, family of the former education minister Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman was on its way to Bahawalpur from Islamabad when the car they were travelling in turned turtle due to over speeding near Gojra Interchange in Toba Tek Singh.

Wife and son of former minister identified as Wali ur Rehman died in the accident while three including his son, a daughter and another person were seriously injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities where condition of the wounded people was also stated to be critical.