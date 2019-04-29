Share:

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said Pakistan Army, with the support of the nation, will respond with full force to any aggression by India.

Addressing a news conference in Rawalpindi on Monday afternoon, he said nuclear power is a weapon of deterrence; however, if aggression is carried out, Pakistan has the right to use any weapon in its defence.

The DG ISPR said India has been speaking lies one after the other after the Pulwama incident, and all of them have been exposed.

He said instead of reacting to Indian lies Pakistan behaved responsibly and presented facts, proving false Indian claims about the Indian airstrike in Balakot on February 26 and the subsequent developments.

He said Pakistan shot down two Indian aircraft on February 27, responding to Indian airstrike. He said India should keep in view while planning any aggression against Pakistan.