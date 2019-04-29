Share:

KARACHI - Lack of health facilities and supervision of the provincial authorities are taking a toll on the innocent lives in the Karachi with another case emerged on Sunday where a minor girl died after being administered wrong injection at a local clinic in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Within a span of a month, two major cases of criminal negligence of doctors and paramedics have surfaced in the city with infant Nishwa initially being paralysed and later died due to a wrong injection administered at Darul Sehat Hospital and then a girl named Asmat who was administered a poisonous injection after being raped at a government hospital in Korangi.

Another incident was reported in the city on Sunday when an eight-year old girl named Saba died after being administered wrong injection at a local clinic.

Father of the victim, Zafar Iqbal informed that his daughter was suffering from cough and flu when they approached a local clinic in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D.

“The person who identified himself as a doctor administered injection that caused foaming from her mouth,” he said and added that the doctor then in haste asked them to approach another hospital.

We rushed to another hospital but could not save her as she lost her breath while on the way to the hospital, he said.

The accused who claimed to be a doctor and identified as Adnan was later arrested by the police. However, no FIR is filed till filling of this report as the police authorities said that an FIR would be launched in light of the post-mortem report of the child.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for autopsy and other medico-legal formalities.