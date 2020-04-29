Share:

LAHORE - As many as 11 COVID-19 patients breathed their last in the province on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 95.

Six COVID-19 patients died in Lahore and five in Multan.

So far 46 deaths have been reported from Lahore, 22 Rawalpindi, 11 Multan, three each from Faisalabad and Gujrat, two each from Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan and one each from Attock, Sargodha, Rajanpur and Toba Tek Singh.

As many as 204 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Tuesday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 5,730.

Out of total confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1,925 are the preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 Shiite devotees who recently returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 2,951 ordinary citizens who either have a travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

Out of 2,951 ordinary people tested positive for the virus across the province, most of them come from Lahore where their number has reached 1,408.

As many as 296 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi, 228 Gujrat, 154 Gujranwala, 113 Sialkot, 69 Multan, 65 Rahim Yar Khan, 58 Kasur, 57 Faisalabad, 55 Jhelum, 53 Sargodha, 49 Vehari, 38 Jhang, 30 Mandi Bahauddin, 28 Hafizabad, 26 DG Khan, 23 Muzaffargarh, 20 each from Bahawalpur and Mianwali, 19 each from Sheikhupura and Attock, 18 each from Okara and Muzaffargarh, 15 Narowal, 13 Khushab, 12 each from Nankana Sahib and Bahawalnagar, 11 Chiniot, 10 Bhakkar, seven each from Pakpattan and Toba Tek Singh, six Khanewal, four each from Lodhran and Chakwal and two each from Sahiwal and Layyah.

Of the 1,925 confirmed COVID-19 cases from among members of the Tableeghi Jamaat, 815 have been reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 126 Multan, 106 Lodhran, 67 Bhakar, 61 Muzaffargarh, 56 Rahim Yar Khan, 54 Jhelum, 46 Vehari, 43 Bahawalpur, 38 Layyah, 35 Hafizabad, 33 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 Khushab, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 27 Bahawalnagar, 26 Narowal, 22 each from Rajanpur and Sialkot, 21 Gujranwala, 18 Faisalabad, 16 Attock, 13 Pakpattan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, eight Sahiwal, seven Narowal, six Khanewal and two Okara.

Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst Shia pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 Gujranwala, 25 Sargodha and 23 Faisalabad.

Out of 86 COVID-19 patients in Jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala, three each Sialkot and Jhelum, two Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.