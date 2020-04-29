Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have arrested 15 proclaimed offenders and three other criminals during the last 24 hours and also recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said Tarnol police arrested BaharGul and recovered one 30-bore pistol. SabziMandi police arrested Noman and recovered 214 gram hashish while Koral police arrested Bilawal and recovered 560 gram hashish from him.

Cases against all the accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

The officials said that during special campaign against proclaimed offenders and court absconders in the capital, Industrial Area Zone police arrested six proclaimed offenders and four court absconders. SabziMandi police arrested AbidaRafaqat, a proclaimed offender in a murder case since 2018 and Waqar Shah, a proclaimed offender in a dacoity case since 2018. Similarly, Industrial Area police arrested Babur ArifMaseeh, a proclaimed offender since 2015 while Muhammad Tanveer and Zafar Mahdi were wanted to police since 2018. Likewise, Noon police arrested Muhammad Rafique, a proclaimed offender since 2015 and Ahmed Yar, a court absconder since 2017 in a cheque dishonor case. The police arrested Raja Muhammad Ashraf who was court absconder since 2018. Moreover Amanullah, another court absconder was also arrested by the police. Koral police arrested two proclaimed offenders Muhammad Nadeem and Shakeel Ahmad.

BharaKahu police arrested court absconder Shujaat Ali. Ramna police arrested two court absconders namely Kamal Khan and Abbas Masih, according to the officials.