Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Pakistan Baitul Maal will offer scholarships to 200 students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

In this connection, En­gineer Professor Dr Athar Mahboob, university’s vice chancellor, signed MoU with Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Buppi here at Baghdadul Jadeed Campus on Tuesday.

Buppy will visit the uni­versity after the lockdown ends to further strengthen collaboration between the two institutions.

According to details of the agreement, 100 schol­arships will be offered to the students of the main campus while 50 scholar­ships each will be given to the students of Bahawal­nagar and Rahim Yar Khan campuses during the cur­rent financial year.

Assistant Director Paki­stan Baitul Maal Malik Mu­hammad Arshad was also present on the occasion