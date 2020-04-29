BAHAWALPUR - Pakistan Baitul Maal will offer scholarships to 200 students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).
In this connection, Engineer Professor Dr Athar Mahboob, university’s vice chancellor, signed MoU with Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Baitul Maal Aon Abbas Buppi here at Baghdadul Jadeed Campus on Tuesday.
Buppy will visit the university after the lockdown ends to further strengthen collaboration between the two institutions.
According to details of the agreement, 100 scholarships will be offered to the students of the main campus while 50 scholarships each will be given to the students of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan campuses during the current financial year.
Assistant Director Pakistan Baitul Maal Malik Muhammad Arshad was also present on the occasion