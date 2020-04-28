Share:

Acne is a common skin condition which many of us have struggled with at some point, particularly during our teenage years. But for some people, acne continues well into adult life and can have a serious impact on mental well-being.

In a world where so much pressure is put on physical appearance, having acne can seriously affect self-esteem and confidence - and in some cases, it can lead to mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.

Acne affects more than just our skin—it impacts our entire life in very real ways. Our family and friends may not fully understand just how acne influences our self-esteem. Even mild breakouts make a person feel less confident.

Acne is often thought to be a trivial problem, especially when compared to other diseases. But it’s a fact that the people with acne experience social, psychological, and emotional ramifications at the same level as those with chronic health problems.

Thus, I humbly request the readers to be extra careful with their words around those who suffer from acne. Clearly, the emotional consequences of acne shouldn’t be taken lightly.

SHARMEEN FARASAT,

Karachi.