The death toll from the novel coronavirus rose in several African countries Tuesday as the continent continued to grapple with the pandemic.

The number of fatalities in Algeria rose to 437, with Egypt’s rising to 359, South Africa’s to 93, Morocco’s to 165, Tunisia’s to 40, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s to 32, Somalia’s to 28, Sudan’s to 25, Mali’s to 24 and Liberia’s to 20.

In the last 24 hours, 260 new cases were reported in Egypt, 203 in South Africa, 132 in Algeria and Morocco, 121 in Ghana, 87 in Senegal, 77 in Guinea, 57 in Equatorial Guinea, 48 in Somalia and 43 in Sudan, according to data from online resource Worldometer.

In the last 24 hours, COVID-19 has claimed 22 lives in Egypt, five in Ghana and Sudan, four in Liberia, three in South Africa and Morocco, two in Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chad and one in Mali and Tunisia.

In Chad, there are 52 active cases and 19 recoveries, according to the country's health minister.

The African continent has reported 33,566 cases and 1,469 deaths so far, according to data from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), while 10,152 have recovered from the illness.

The pandemic has killed over 217,000 people worldwide and infected more than 3.1 million, while at least 928,000 have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University of the US.