peshawar - Coronavirus claimed 10 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday while another six had died on Monday in the province, setting the alarm bells ringing in public circles.

The death toll from the contagion has hit 114 in KP. Also, 276 more people have tested positive for the disease during the last two days. The numbers of those infected have reached 2,160 in the province.

As usual, the provincial capital city Peshawar remained in the grip of coronavirus because the provincial capital reported 11 deaths out of 16 who died in the province during the last two days.

Four out of the six people who died on Monday belonged to Peshawar and one each was from Bajaur and Malakand district.

Of the 10 lives lost on Tuesday, seven were from Peshawar, two from Mardan and one from Abbotabad.

Dr Ameer Taj from a hospital in Buner told The Nation that the issue has become serious because people were not taking the contagion as serious.

He also said that the authorities also face the challenge of finding those people who are suffering from the contagion but they consider corona to be a stigma and hence do not to even get tested for it.

“Also, I think all hospitals should arrange sanitizers and masks at their main gates so that patients and staff alike use them upon entry into the health facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Ajmal Wazir told the media that 684 persons arrived at Peshawar Airport and some of them tested negative adding 1987 people arrived from Afghanistan via Torkham out of them 972 have been sent home after being tested negative.

He informed that the provincial government was fighting two wars - poverty and Covid-19 - adding the provincial government will start disbursing Rs 6,000 soon to deserving families.