ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority has failed to take action against massive violations of bylaws of the commercial buildings and its Building Control Section is limited to serving notices only.

In August last year, the Building Control Section-I (BCS-I) had issued over 500 hundred notices for violations of building bylaws while following the finding of a survey conducted to ascertain bylaws violations specifically in commercial buildings including those in Blue Area, markaz and Class-III shopping centres in urban areas.

However, according to reliable sources inside the authority, the BCS-I remains limited to serving notices when it comes to commercial giants of the city contrary to its behaviour with owners of residential buildings. They informed that the directorate is reluctant to take action against those who were served notices.

It is no secret that residential building owners will have to pay bribes and demolishing at the time of the transfer of their properties even for their trivial violations in BCS but at the same time, the formation seems to be toothless while taking actions against commercial buildings. Sources informed that there is no considerable action taken after serving notices to the owners of commercial buildings and it seems that months-long effort of conducting survey to identify the exact number of violations will have no use.

Director Faisal Naeem who is also holding dual charge of the Director Technical to the Chairman CDA was unavailable for comments besides repeated attempts. However, the Director Public Relations MazharHussain responded that the actions are being taken where notices and reminders have been issued.

“In response to our notices some have applied for completion certificates that are in process,” he said, adding; “Notices are followed by show cause notices however due to coronavirus spread action could not be taken.” When questioned regarding total number of buildings occupied by their owners without obtaining completion certificates, Mr. Hussain said he cannot give the exact number at the moment. CDA had issued notices to those who constructed the commercial buildings without having approved plans from the authority. Similarly, some building owners were issued notices because they had made violations after issuance of completion certificates.

However, the performance of BCS can be gaged from the fact that a large number of building owners had made violation of building plans while almost all high-rise buildings are being operated without getting completion certificates in capital - a prerequisite to occupy a building.

“Prior to the survey, there was no consolidated data of commercial buildings with the building control directorate, resulting in violations of building bylaws, non-obtaining of completion certificates and non-submission of building plans to the authority,” it was said in a press release issued by CDA.

“As the data has been compiled, action against violations would be taken,” it reads further, however unfortunately the said action is still awaited.

According to rules, BCS-I is supposed to regulate all types of buildings in urban areas, however, it has failed to act prudently.