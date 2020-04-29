Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to initiate a province-wide indiscriminate crackdown against hoarders and profiteers. He has also issued directions to the cabinet committee for price control to ensure availability of essential items on fixed rates adding that no leniency in this regard will be tolerated.

On the other side, the CM has directed the administrative officers to monitor the auction process in agri-markets and action be initiated against hoarders under the anti-hoarding ordinance, 2020. Those involved in hoarding and illegal profiteering does not deserve any leniency and curbing such mafia is essential to protect the rights of the citizens, he emphasized.

Also, CM chaired a meeting at his office to take stock of development projects. The Chief Minister reportedly made the concerned officials speechless by showing pictures of some development projects during the briefing. He expressed strong indignation over the poor quality of some projects and sought an explanation from the concerned officials.

The CM directed director anti-corruption to investigate by visiting the site. He directed the officers to minutely review development projects by visiting the field and check that what was going on there.

“How the road may be found in dilapidated conditions soon after its construction? I am also secretly reviewing development projects by sending teams and no corruption will be allowed as the government is the custodian of every penny”, the CM disclosed. He directed that line departments should ensure timely completion of development projects and verification certificates about their completion be submitted as well. He reiterated that government was following a policy of zero-tolerance towards corruption; and those who perform will be rewarded, while non-performers will not be tolerated. “Corruption, negligence and laxity will not be tolerated”, he warned.

The CM was given a briefing about ongoing development projects relating to DG Khan division and southern Punjab. Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, ACS (Home), ACS (Urban Services) attended the meeting while secretaries participated through video link from the civil secretariat. Commissioner, RPO and others also participated through video link from DG Khan/Tauna Sharif.

CM hands over Rs 100m cheque to LHBA

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presented a cheque worth Rs100 million to a delegation of Lahore High Court Bar Association for the facilitation of lawyers facing financial crunch due to coronavirus pandemic. Talking on this occasion, the CM said that needy lawyers will be provided financial assistance through bar associations in the province adding that government will provide every possible resource as it is fully cognizant of problems being faced by the legal fraternity.

Religious figures call on CM

Pir Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani, Sajada Nasheen of Sarkar Baba Irfani (RA) Sundar Sharif called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office. Farrukh Habib MNA and others were also present. Talking on this occasion, the CM appreciated the cooperation extended by religious scholars for implementing the steps for safety from coronavirus. The Ulema and Mashaikh should create awareness about the importance of social distancing as it is the only mean of safety from coronavirus disease, he said. The government is thankful to Ulema and Mashaikh for their cooperation and it will benefit from their services, he added. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also telephonically inquired after the health of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and prayed for his early recovery. Governor Sindh thanked the CM Punjab for inquiring after his health.

CM takes notice

of police torture

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of incident of torture of poor rickshaw driver in Sahiwal and suspended five police officials involved in this alleged torture. Usman Buzdar has also sought a report from DPO Sahiwal. In a video statement went viral yesterday, rickshaw driver Khalid Noor said that he was taking his ailing father to the hospital for the treatment. Police officials stopped him on Sahiwal picket and tortured him despite his constant request. According to the rickshaw driver police officials snatch cash from him as well which he was accumulated for the treatment of his father. DPO Sahiwal has initiated inquiry after finding them proved guilty in preliminary inquiry.