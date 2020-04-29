Share:

The second coronavirus test of Faisal Edhi – head of the Edhi Foundation – on Wednesday has also come positive.

The test was conducted on April 27 at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad. The social worker is under quarantine at the moment in the federal capital.

Faisal Edhi was tested positive for the pandemic on April 21 in Islamabad where he called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to present him a cheque of Rs 10 million for Corona Relief Fund.

After Faisal Edhi was diagnosed with the epidemic, PM Imran Khan’s test was also conducted as he had met the affectee. The premier was later tested negative for coronavirus.