ISLAMABAD-As communities around the world continue to practice physical distancing, ToTok—the popular instant messaging app used regularly by millions of people across the world—is giving users more ways to celebrate Ramazan this year. The ‘ToTok Ramadan Virtual Gathering’ campaign ultimately encourages people to have fun while staying safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Running until May 23, all ToTok users will have access to in-app seasonal competitions and the chance to win fantastic prizes, in addition to enjoying bespoke content for the holy month.

Geared towards foodies, all ToTok users can participate in the Best Ramazan Recipe Contest launching on May 4 and the Best Ramadan Dish Contest launching on May 14. The first contest encourages ToTok users to submit a video of themselves making their favorite Ramazan recipe. For the second contest, users can submit photographs of their most unforgettable Ramazan dishes and the stories associated with them. Both competitions will follow a similar format, which will see entries published on ToTok’s competition page, where users can vote for their favorite submissions.

The top five entries with the most votes at the end of the competition will be announced as winners, with the chance to win popular consumer electronics from Huawei such as its latest Huawei P40 Pro smartphone, a Huawei Watch GT 2, and the latest edition of Huawei FreeBuds wireless earbuds.

In addition to the competitions, users can now greet friends and family on ToTok using the ‘Ramazan Kareem’ emoji rain within their chats, which will shower their screen with the season’s greetings. The ToTok News feature is also being tailored to provide users with the latest Ramadan updates such as a Ramadan timetable, community initiatives, and more. As always, users can keep in touch with family and friends through ToTok’s HD video calls and group video calls, bringing loved ones into the comfort of their home to share special moments such as Iftar or Suhoor.

Giacomo Ziani, ToTok Co-founder, said: “This is our first time celebrating Ramadan with our users, and we wanted to honour the occasion in a fun and light-hearted way. Although the consequences of COVID-19 will impact how many of us spend our time with loved ones this Ramadan, with the power to connect virtually and engage in community competitions, ToTok users can still enjoy many of the season’s special moments with family and friends while staying safe.”

ToTok is available for download to Android users on ToTok’s official website (https://totok.ai/download-android), through the Huawei AppGallery—which also offer other 3D lenses and fun features to the owners of the latest P40 series smartphones —via Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo app stores, or on popular third-party stores such as Apkpure, UpToDown, Aptoide, GetJar, Softonic.