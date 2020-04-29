Share:

rawalpindi-A young couple was allegedly shot dead for contracting marriage of their choice in Nasir Colony of Chaklala Scheme 3.

Similarly, a 12-year old-boy shot and injured two 9-year-old babies in DhokeLalyal area of ChokwyGulraiz. Police arrested the boy and registered a case against him.

According to sources, Junaid contracted marriage with his neighbour Sidra against the wish of her parents some three days back. Some seven relatives of Sidra loaded with weapons stormed into house of Junaid and picked up the couple and brought to the house of the girl where they placed them under severe torture. The couple was shot dead later on. The suspects escaped after committing crime. Police and Rescue 1122 shifted Junaid and Sidra to a local hospital. The bodies were moved to morgue for autopsy and a murder case was registered against the killers. SSP (Operations) Tariq Walayat, SP Potohar Syed Ali Khan and ASP Civil Line Circle Beenish Fatima also visited crime scene and collected evidences along with forensic experts. “No one is above the law and the killers would be arrested soon,” SSP Operations Tariq Walayat said.

Meanwhile, a 12 year-old-boy shot and injured two babies and escaped. The injured babies were moved to hospital where they have been identified as Ahsanand Kavi. Police picked up the mother, grandfather and uncle of accused who later surrendered before police.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway