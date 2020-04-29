Share:

Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) AnwaarUlHaq visited vegetable and fruit market in different parts of city on Tuesday and imposed fine on profiteers.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Ahmed Sohaib.

According to details, DC Capt (R) AnwaarUlHaq along with AC City Ahmed Sohaibpaid a visit to various markets of city and checked the prices of edibles.

DC imposed fine of Rs 50000 to the owner of Madina Cash and Carry located at Commercial Market for selling daily use items on high rates. Similarly, the management of Save Mart on Asghar Mall Road was fined Rs 40000 for violating government price list and fleecing the consumers.

The DC and AC also inspected the fruit and vegetables markets in Commercial and imposed Rs 10000 as fine to shopkeepers for overcharging the consumers.

Talking to media men, DC Capt (R) AnwaarUlHaq said the purpose of raids is not arrest or fine the shopkeepers but to ensure the provision of edibles to costumers at affordable rates. He said he has directed all the ACs and special price magistrates to carry out raids in markets and to monitor the shopkeepers involved in fleecing the customers during Ramazanul Mubarak. He instructed members of market committee to ensure transparency in the auction process and control prices by checking profiteers. He also asked market committee to prepare and issue rates list on daily basis on the basic items. He warned hoarding and violation of rates list will not be tolerated and violators would be dealt with iron hands. He said Punjab government under direction of the Chief Minister SardarUsman Khan Buzdar was working hard to keep prices of essentials commodities with in purchasing power of the poor.