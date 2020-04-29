Share:

MOHMAND - The Rescue-1122 Mohmand tribal district staffers carried out disinfectant spray in government buildings as part of the precautionary measures to contain spread of coronavirus.

On the directions of Director General (DG) Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad, District Media Coordinator Rescue 1122 Mohmand Abdullah Khan formed special teams for conducting anti-coronavirus spray in Pakistan Red Crescent Society Office, DHQ hostel ‘Akhuwat office, and others Offices of health department.

Abdullah said that disinfectants spray was carried out to make government buildings virus-free and enable employees to work in safer environment. He said that they also carried out disinfectants spray in District Headquarters Ghalanai baazar, Main Mandi baazar and others localities.