RAWALPINDI - A double-decker bus service, aimed at pro­moting tourism, will be launched in Rawalpindi and Islamabad after Eid-ul-Fitr. The Punjab chief minister’s Adviser on Horticulture and Tour­ism Asif Mehmood said on Tuesday that the gov­ernment had decided to ply double-decker buses on twin cities’ roads af­ter Eid to promote the culture of Potohar re­gion. “The project was delayed due to coronavi­rus, but now bus service will be launched after Edi-ul-Fitr,” he added. He said that The Tourism Development Corpora­tion Punjab (TDCP) will operate the buses, and their main terminal will be built at Allama Iqbal Park double road. “Ini­tially, one bus will be operated,” the adviser to the CM elaborated. “In Islamabad, the tourists will get to see different resorts, including Faisal Mosque, Marghrzar Zoo, Daman-e-Koh, Constitu­tion Avenue, Lok Virsa, Pakistan Museum of Natural History and Sha­karparian,” the spokes­man concluded.