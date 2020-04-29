RAWALPINDI - A double-decker bus service, aimed at promoting tourism, will be launched in Rawalpindi and Islamabad after Eid-ul-Fitr. The Punjab chief minister’s Adviser on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Tuesday that the government had decided to ply double-decker buses on twin cities’ roads after Eid to promote the culture of Potohar region. “The project was delayed due to coronavirus, but now bus service will be launched after Edi-ul-Fitr,” he added. He said that The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) will operate the buses, and their main terminal will be built at Allama Iqbal Park double road. “Initially, one bus will be operated,” the adviser to the CM elaborated. “In Islamabad, the tourists will get to see different resorts, including Faisal Mosque, Marghrzar Zoo, Daman-e-Koh, Constitution Avenue, Lok Virsa, Pakistan Museum of Natural History and Shakarparian,” the spokesman concluded.
