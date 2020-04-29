Share:

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director Gen­eral (DG) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has assigned duties to the FDA officers to assist the district administration in controlling the spread of Co­vid-19.

The officers would look af­ter the 180 passengers/pil­grims arriving at the city air­port from abroad and would also perform duties at the quarantine centre, housed at GCU’s New Campus, Jhang Road in three shifts.

FDA DG has appointed Di­rector Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik as Liaison Officer in this regard.

An office order has been is­sued by the DG FDA, directing the duty staff to deliver services as a national obligation to cope with the coronavirus challenge.

According to the office or­der, three teams have been formed to work in three shifts.

The team of the first shift would perform duties under the supervision of TEPA Di­rector Shahid Gill while Assis­tant Director Qamar Shahzad, Senior Programmer Ghulam Shabbir Sajid, Junior Clerk Furqan Pervez, Junior Clerk Muhammad Amjid, Junior Clerk Tasaddaq Nadeem and Naib Qasid Sattar Masih have been included in the team.

The in-charge of second shift team would be Director Plan­ning & Development Hasan Za­heer while members would be Assistant Director Engineering Talah Tabassum Sher, Assis­tant Director Kachi Abadi Gu­lam Rasul, Sub-engineer Imran Khan Building Inspector Honey Shahzad, Junior Clerk Afzal Ma­sih and Naib Qasid Imran Ali.

The team of third shift would be headed by Directed Estate Management Suhail Masood while Assistant Director Estate Management Asif Hussain Gill, PA to Director Estate Manage­ment Rana Liaquat Ali, Junior Clerk Imran Sheikh, Junior Clerk Javed Iqbal, Junior Clerk Mubashar Sattar and Helper Muhammad Imran have been included to perform duties at the quarantine centre.

Meanwhile, FDA Additional Director General Amer Aziz held a meeting with the duty officers/officials and gave necessary directions to them.

He assured them that they would not only be provided safety kits but their all other requirements would be met.

He directed the concerned officials to ensure the avail­ability of items of daily use at the quarantine centre, and said that FDA would arrange the meals for Sehry and Aftari.

He directed them for keep­ing a close liaison with the of­ficers of the district adminis­tration and police