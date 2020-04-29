FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has assigned duties to the FDA officers to assist the district administration in controlling the spread of Covid-19.
The officers would look after the 180 passengers/pilgrims arriving at the city airport from abroad and would also perform duties at the quarantine centre, housed at GCU’s New Campus, Jhang Road in three shifts.
FDA DG has appointed Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik as Liaison Officer in this regard.
An office order has been issued by the DG FDA, directing the duty staff to deliver services as a national obligation to cope with the coronavirus challenge.
According to the office order, three teams have been formed to work in three shifts.
The team of the first shift would perform duties under the supervision of TEPA Director Shahid Gill while Assistant Director Qamar Shahzad, Senior Programmer Ghulam Shabbir Sajid, Junior Clerk Furqan Pervez, Junior Clerk Muhammad Amjid, Junior Clerk Tasaddaq Nadeem and Naib Qasid Sattar Masih have been included in the team.
The in-charge of second shift team would be Director Planning & Development Hasan Zaheer while members would be Assistant Director Engineering Talah Tabassum Sher, Assistant Director Kachi Abadi Gulam Rasul, Sub-engineer Imran Khan Building Inspector Honey Shahzad, Junior Clerk Afzal Masih and Naib Qasid Imran Ali.
The team of third shift would be headed by Directed Estate Management Suhail Masood while Assistant Director Estate Management Asif Hussain Gill, PA to Director Estate Management Rana Liaquat Ali, Junior Clerk Imran Sheikh, Junior Clerk Javed Iqbal, Junior Clerk Mubashar Sattar and Helper Muhammad Imran have been included to perform duties at the quarantine centre.
Meanwhile, FDA Additional Director General Amer Aziz held a meeting with the duty officers/officials and gave necessary directions to them.
He assured them that they would not only be provided safety kits but their all other requirements would be met.
He directed the concerned officials to ensure the availability of items of daily use at the quarantine centre, and said that FDA would arrange the meals for Sehry and Aftari.
He directed them for keeping a close liaison with the officers of the district administration and police