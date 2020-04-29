Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan cannot afford any lapse in ensuring protective measures to ward off the threat of coronavirus.

The Governor was speaking to Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik, Ulema belonging to different schools of thought, Vice-Chancellors of different universities and a delegation of traders, who called on him at the Governor’s House on Tuesday. The Governor lauded that the government and security organizations for their role in controlling the spread of coronavirus and stressed that Ulema and all other segments of society should play their due role to protect people from getting infected by the coronavirus.

The Chief Secretary briefed the Governor about measures taken to control the spread of coronavirus and action against the hoarders.

Governor said the hoarders were busy in hoarding essential items during Ramazan, deserved no sympathy and stressed that the government functionaries should take strict action against all such elements.

Meanwhile, Pir Nazim Husain Shah, Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Mufti Ashiq Husain and others called on the Governor at the Governor’s House and assured that Ulema were supporting the government machinery wholeheartedly in war against coronavirus.

Later, Rahim Yar Khan University Vice-Chancellor Dr Salman Tahir, Agriculture University Faisalabad VC Dr Ashraf and UET Multan Campus VC Amir Ejaz also met the Governor and presented a cheque of Rs6 million for the PM’s Corona Relief Fund. The Governor said the role of universities in the wake of coronavirus threat was exemplary and stressed that the whole nation needed to get united to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had set an example of serving the poor and needy people in these hard times and added that these relief activities would continue till the coronavirus pandemic would subside. He said the govt had appointed all Vice-Chancellors on merit to ensure improvement in education standard.