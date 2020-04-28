Share:

ISLAMABAD-The government is likely to keep the overall PSDP allocation for the fiscal 2020-21 at Rs 700 billion, and is unlikely to include any unapproved project in the upcoming developmental portfolio, it is learnt reliably here Tuesday.

The government has provided a ceiling of Rs 700 billion which included Rs 550 billion for development budget and the remaining for the initiatives under the finance division, official source told The Nation.

The ceiling empowered the Planning Commission over the allocations of Rs 500 billion for developmental projects for various ministries/divisions while Rs 50 billion will be spent on developmental projects related to parliamentarians’ /Ministers/.

The remaining Rs 150 billion will be allocated for the program under the auspices of the finance divisions, the source said.

The total PSDP allocation for the ongoing fiscal 2019-20 was Rs 701 billion.

The sources said that the Planning Commission had earlier sought the details of the projects from the Ministries and divisions for inclusion in the PSDP 2020-21. Most of the projects sent by the Federal Ministries and divisions to the Planning Commission are unapproved, the source said.

“We are telling them from the past couple of years that no unapproved project will be included in the PSDP but they are continuously sending unapproved projects,” the source maintained. The source said that the ministries and divisions are still insisting to include their unapproved projects to the PSDP and they will approve it later on.

It is pertinent to mention here that in violation of its own established rules, the PTI government had included around 67 percent or 205 new unapproved projects in the federal Public Sector Development Programme 2019-20.

According to the PSDP 2019-20, initially out of total 308 new projects included in the upcoming federal PSDP 205 schemes worth around Rs 100 billion are unapproved. However later on the CDWP has gradually either approved majority of unapproved projects or forwarded them to the ECNEC for approval.