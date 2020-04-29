Share:

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday said the government intended to pass on benefits of reduced oil prices in international market to public.

Taking part in a Radio Pakistan’s Programme, he said despite the huge challenge of debt, Prime Minister Imran Khan preferred to provide relief to people suffering from lockdown restrictions, said a press release issued here.

Replying to a questions in live calls, Abdul Razak Dawood said the government was focusing on revival of textile industry as its demand has been increased due to severe restrictions on industries in different countries.

He said under digitization policy of the government, to encourage the IT sector in the country, mobile phone prices will also be reduced.

To another question from a live caller, the advisor said the government resorted to International Monetary Fund (IMF) just for a bailout package and he expressed the hope that it would be the last package with the Fund.

He said a programme was being launched to assist the people who have been laid off from their jobs under which funds would be provided directly to the employers to help them pay the salaries of their employees.