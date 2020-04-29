Share:

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who have been dating on and off since 2015, resumed their relationship earlier this year.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and pop singer Zayn Malik may have given the currently stressed world a reason to rejoice, after reports of them expecting their first baby began making the rounds on social media. Gigi is reportedly in the initial weeks of her pregnancy.

At present, they have not revealed anything about their rumoured pregnancy on social networking platforms, but citing “undisclosed sources”, international media has reported that the couple has restricted the news only to family and close relatives.

The news jolted netizens into immediate heartbreak. Whereas one part of Twitter is crying over their celebrity crushes “slipping further away from them”, the other section of the micro-blogging platform is gushing over how beautiful and lucky the baby will be. #ZaynMalik and #GigiHadid are trending hashtags on Twitter.

​Just lask week, Gigi turned 25 and celebrated her birthday with 27-year-old Zayn along with her sister Bella Hadid – who herself is also a Victoria’s Secret supermodel.

Gigi, who otherwise does not often indulge in public displays of affection (PDA), posted glimpses of her private birthday party on Instagram.

Netizens were quick to observe the blue and pink ribbons tied to the balloons – and one picture where the couple is hugging each other shows a blue ribbon tied on Gigi’s hand. Netizens think it’s a boy they’re having, but are still waiting for an official confirmation.