peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Ajmal Wazir has said that profiteering and hoarding will never be tolerated especially in the holy month of Ramazan and those found violating the law will be dealt with strictly.

He informed that the government has already promulgated an ordinance to curb hoarding and profiteers adding the government will never allow hoarding and artificial price hike during Ramazan. He said this while addressing at a press briefing here on Tuesday.

According to the advisor, the ordinance was promulgated since the government wanted to discourage hoarding and profiteering adding hoarders will be arrested without warrants and sentenced to three years. Ajmal Wazir stated the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the general public.

He also said that this was the reason why dash boards were established for proper stock and delivery of food in different districts adding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan monitored availability of the daily commodities across the province.

He also informed that stocks and supply of the daily commodities deliveries including flour, sugar, pulses, rice, cooking oil, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, milk and others were being checked through the dashboard.