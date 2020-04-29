Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik has asked all civil and police officers to work on war-footing for implementing government’s agenda so as to provide relief to people by meeting challenges of coronavirus, dengue, hoarding, profiteering and protection of citizens.

He sated this while issuing policy guidelines to officers during a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar, Additional Chief Secretary Shoukat Ali, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and administrative secretaries of different departments whereas Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined through video link.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that all officers should only focus on their performance. Professional officer should put aside fears of transfer but inefficiency, misconduct, abuse of power and corruption would not be tolerated in any case and those who would be found involved in such practices would be removed from their posts, he warned. The Chief Secretary mentioned that special attention be paid to stabilize prices of daily-use commodities as facility of Ramazan bazaars could not be provided to people because of coronavirus this year.

He said that he would personally monitor all measures against hoarding and profiteering. He directed the Secretary Industries to set up Price Control Cell at the Civil Secretariat, where Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners would directly send daily reports about prices of commodities and actions taken against hoarding and profiteering.

He also asked the field officers to ensure display of rate lists and in case of non-compliance seal the shop.

The meeting reviewed coronavirus situation and measure to protect crops from locust attack.

The SMBR briefed that Locust Combat Programme is underway in 12 districts including Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Layya, Attock, Jhang, Rajanpur, Khushab, Bhakkar, Pakpatan, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar.

He said that so far 5,808 operations have been conducted. As many as 392 teams are taking part in locust combat operation and portable spray guns, tractors and other vehicles are being used to carry out spray.

Experts of Pak Army are also extending help in the operation, he added.

The Chief Secretary said that protection of people from diseases like dengue and coronavirus is priority of the government.

He ordered administrative secretaries of health departments to prepare a comprehensive strategy to deal with dengue by keeping in view experience of last year and inform him about the situation on a daily basis.