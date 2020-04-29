Share:

KARACHI - Spokesman for municipal authorities Sindh on Tuesday said that the individuals working for the cities fire brigade squads had been disseminated a risk allowance due to the coronavirus.

The spokesperson said that a total sum of 1.94 million rupees had been handed over to fire brigade employees who put their lives in risks to save others during the times of a global pandemic.

Considered essential workers, Mayor Karachi was the one who made sure that the fire brigade employees were given their due risk allowances.

The spokesman also requested Sindh Chief Minister for the 15% salary increase to be given to the essential workers that he had promised prior.

Earlier on April 25, municipal departments in Karachi had demanded for a special grant from Sindh government as their employees remained deprived of their salaries and pensions during coronavirus lockdown.

According to details, the employees and pensioners of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Malir Development Authority (MDA), Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) were deprived of their salaries and pensions.

The municipal departments had asked the provincial authorities to provide an amount of over four billion rupees to clear the dues of their employees.

MPA among two tested positive for COVID-19 in Tharparkar

Member Sindh Assembly Rana Hameer Singh among two others tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

PA to MPA said that Rana Hameer Singh had undergone for COVID-19 test after meeting with another MPA Abdul Rasheed of Jamaat Islami two weeks ago, which tested positive for COVID-19.

According to district Health office, a married woman Sughar w/o Preetam Meghwar have been tested positive for COVID-19, who was resident of a village Khemay jo paar of Daahli Taluka of Tharparkar district.