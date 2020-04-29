Share:

KARACHI - A man died while two others were injured in gas cylinder explosion inside a shop here on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that the blast took place inside a shop located in Abdullah Centre Block 16 of Federal “B” Area in Karachi. Entire building shivered to intensity of the blast.

Getting the information of the incident, police and volunteers of rescue departments reached the scene and bomb disposal squad (BDS) was also called into.

Body of one person was recovered from the shop while two others stated to be passersby were injured in the blast who were shifted to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.