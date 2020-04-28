Share:

LAHORE-Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza on Tuesday distributed cheques among Pakistan wushu team members during the third chapter of cheques distribution ceremony held at the IPC Ministry for the medal winners of 13th South Asian Games.

Talking to The Nation, PSB Director Media Muhammad Azam Dar said the wushu team altogether won 3 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals in the South Asian Games 2019 in Nepal. “Maaz Khan, Sajid Hussain and Muhammad Amjad Iqbal won gold medals in the Games and received Rs 1 million each from Dr Fehmida Mirza. Farhan Ali, Shahzab, Maira Karamat and Sundas were handed over Rs 500,000 each for winning silver medals while Fatima, Abdul Khaliq, Saddam Hussan and Muhammad Dawood were given away Rs 250,000 each for winning bronze medals in the Games.” Other notables present on the occasion were IPC Secretary Muhmmad Ali Shahzada, Additional Secretary Amna Imran and Deputy DG Azam Dar.

Dr Fehmida, who is also PSB President, extended her heartiest felicitations to the medal winners and urged them to continue their struggle for winning more medals in the next edition of SA Games scheduled to be held in Pakistan, but their dates are yet to be decided. She also directed the PSB to prepare a database of the players especially of the medal winners of SA Games enabling to connect the elite players with the Prime Minister through a sports portal. “This will also facilitate the players to upload their videos on the portal to interact with dignitaries and help them know the problems of the players.

The IPC Minister also advised the sportspersons to remain active on the social media to learn the soft skills. In view of prevailing situation of Covid-19, she advised the players to take advantage of the PSB’s ‘Tele-Health Service’ and also keep themselves fit for future endeavors.

The wushu team thanked the federal government and especially Dr Fehmida Mirza for the prize money at this crucial time. One of the participating players from Quetta said: “Besides federal government, the provinces should also play their due role to support the players so that youth, a major portion of the country, may utilize their energies in healthy sports activities and it can also make enabling environment for the youngsters to choose sports as their profession.”