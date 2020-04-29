Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday visited the Jinnah Hospital and inquired about the health of patients.

The provincial minister visited the Jinnah Hospital on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah after a defamatory video about Jinnah Hospital went viral, according to a statement here.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said all of them were going through a very difficult time, and in this testing time, our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were working as frontline heroes.

He said it was extremely inappropriate to criticize the people associated with the medical field at a time when the whole country was facing the coronavirus.

He further said some miscreants were trying to discredit the medical staff, the government and those who were assisting the people in the time of pandemic.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said it was the time to encourage our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff rather than spreading negative propaganda against them.

He said the Sindh government was providing all safety equipments to its doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

The provincial information minister said the Sindh Government was very much concerned about its doctors and would help them in any possible way.

He also praised the management of the hospital for their work and said any kind of negative propaganda could not demotivate the people of our medical field. The minister requested the journalists associated with print media and electronic media to not publish or air any news or video without confirmation.

Earlier, on his arrival at the hospital, Dr. Seemi Jamali gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the coronavirus patients.

PTI’s Zaman criticises Sindh over poor performance

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman has said that PPP is shouting only for revision of 18th Amendment. After the revision of 18th amendment, “are our children getting education in government schools?” he asked.

The Sindh government has completely destroyed the quality of education. Even today, the health system in the province is not good. People are worried about medical treatment.

He added, Irregularities of Rs.900 billion were revealed. Province was getting money under the NFC. Federation should also see where that money was going? The 18th amendment had only harmed the people of Sindh province. Other provinces also had the 18th amendment but Sindh province was lagging behind. The interest of the country should be looked at instead of the benefit of any one political party. PPP got billions of rupees in terms of NFC.

18th Amendment needs to be reviewed for the betterment of province.

Khurram Sher Zaman further said that those who talked about NFC had become snakes on PFC itself. Decisions imposed by Sindh government on Karachi city could not be enforced. Justice was being mobilized in the entire province including Karachi. Provincial ministers and advisers were busy rewarding their families.

During corona pandemic, Sindh government is failed to impose lockdown in the province.

Due to lockdown, the industries of Karachi are being destroyed. The decisions of the clumsy Sindh government are causing economic catastrophe in the province. “I requested Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice on forceful lockdown in the city,” he added.