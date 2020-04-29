Share:

Islamabad - The Muslim Hands International donated 1000 personal protection kits to the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP).

The kits were handed over to Additional Inspector General of NH&MP JameelHashmi here in Islamabad by Manager Public Relations Muslim Hands Muhammad RehmanTahir.

On this occasion, Mr. Hashmi appreciated the services rendered by Muslim Hands in present pandemic and thanked its Chairman Lakht-e-Hussanin Shah for gifting personal protection kits to Motorway Police.

He also presented a souvenir of Motorway Police to the representatives of Muslim Hands.

The personal protection kits includes gloves, masks and hand sanitizers that would be given to motorway police personal performing their duties on national roads. The representative of Muslim Hands also handed over 1000 personal protection kits to Islamabad Police.