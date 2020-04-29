Share:

Top NATO diplomat Kay Bailey Hutchison thanked Turkey on Tuesday for delivering medical supplies to the United States amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The US permanent representative to NATO said on Twitter that "NATO solidarity during this pandemic highlights the strength of our transatlantic bond.”

Appearing in a photo with Turkey's permanent representative to NATO Basat Ozturk, Hutchinson added: "A very big thank you to the people of Turkey."

A Turkish military plane carrying medical supplies landed in the US on Tuesday to support the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic as it reported over one million confirmed cases.

Prepared under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and by Turkey's National Defense Ministry, the medical aid included 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks and 500 face shields, according to the Turkish presidency.

The country's defense ministry has also sent medical aid to Spain, Italy, the UK, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Libya and Somalia.