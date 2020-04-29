Share:

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is dispatching fourth consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for doctors and health workers of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to NDMA Spokesperson, these PPE include surgical masks, N-95 masks, protective gowns, gloves, shoe covers, surgical head covers, face shields, protective goggles, and sanitizers.

He said that fourth consignment of PPEs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already been sent. He said provision of PPEs is also continuing to hospitals of Punjab, Sindh, and Azad Kashmir.