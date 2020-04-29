Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has transferred Syed Pervez Abbas, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, and directed him to report to the Establishment Division.

The federal government appointed Noor Ahmad, a grade-22 officer of Secretariat Group, as Secretary Economic Affairs Division, who was posted in the Establishment Divsion as Officer on Special Duty.

According to the notification, Syed Pervez Abbas, presently serving as Secretary Economic Affairs Division, is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.